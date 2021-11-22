Malvinas Islands' crest in all Tierra del Fuego sportswear and school uniforms

In anticipation of the 40th anniversary of the Falklands/Malvinas War, in 2022, the Argentine Tierra del Fuego province legislative passed several bills making it mandatory that all teams' sportswear in all the different competitions representing the province must have the Malvinas Islands crest, “and hopefully this initiative will also be implemented by other provinces”.
Likewise, it will also be mandatory to have the Malvinas Islands crest, next to the colours of the Argentine and Tierra del Fuego flags embroidered or identified in the tunics and uniforms of all children, attending prep, primary and secondary schools, be it in government or private institutions.
“We want to continue reinforcing and showing the commitment of the Tierra del Fuego families with the sovereignty of our Malvinas Islands. Having all children going to school with the crest in their uniforms shows the commitment with the full sovereignty over our Malvinas territories”, pointed out the provincial lawmaker from the opposition Radical party Federico Sciurano.
The provincial Legislative also approved unanimously Bill 518/21, sponsored by all political groups disavowing the “illegitimate elections for the Legislative Assembly in the Malvinas Islands organized by the British government”.
Since the Argentine constitution of 1994, the official name of Tierra del Fuego province in Tierra del Fuego, Antarctica and South Atlantic Islands, obviously including the Falklands and South Georgia.
The Argentinians have this view that 'their territorial integrity' prevents the Falkland Islanders from exercising the right to self-determination. Hm.
Falklands - Argentina’s Skewered Interpretation of Territorial Integrity (1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/44219603/Falklands_Argentinas_Skewered_Interpretation_of_Territorial_Integrity
Must be very reassuring for all those Argentines worrying about their finances in the face of an impending devaluation to know that their government has got school uniforms firmly under control. Dollars, pesos, who cares ? Let's ensure that all the kids have the right logo on their school clothes.Posted 3 hours ago +3
Viva la Patria !
“It is sufficient to talk to any Buenos Aires cabdriver to understand that the Argentine people know that the Falkland Islands will not be “recovered” by Argentina. The only locals who appear not to understand this basic fact of life are a group of war veterans, a small bunch of nationalist fundamentalists, and practically the entire lot of Argentine politicians. Needless to say, however, in so doing the politicians are cheating and lying. The great majority of these politicians know that the Falklands will not be Argentine again, but they choose not to acknowledge this for fear of losing votes.”Posted 7 hours ago +2
Carlos Escude
https://falklandstimeline.files.wordpress.com/2012/02/the-falklands-will-never-be-argentine-carlos-escude-2003.pdf
Argentina's indoctrination of its children is a tragedy.