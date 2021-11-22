Malvinas Islands' crest in all Tierra del Fuego sportswear and school uniforms

The Tierra del Fuego crest and flag

In anticipation of the 40th anniversary of the Falklands/Malvinas War, in 2022, the Argentine Tierra del Fuego province legislative passed several bills making it mandatory that all teams' sportswear in all the different competitions representing the province must have the Malvinas Islands crest, “and hopefully this initiative will also be implemented by other provinces”.

Likewise, it will also be mandatory to have the Malvinas Islands crest, next to the colours of the Argentine and Tierra del Fuego flags embroidered or identified in the tunics and uniforms of all children, attending prep, primary and secondary schools, be it in government or private institutions.

“We want to continue reinforcing and showing the commitment of the Tierra del Fuego families with the sovereignty of our Malvinas Islands. Having all children going to school with the crest in their uniforms shows the commitment with the full sovereignty over our Malvinas territories”, pointed out the provincial lawmaker from the opposition Radical party Federico Sciurano.

The provincial Legislative also approved unanimously Bill 518/21, sponsored by all political groups disavowing the “illegitimate elections for the Legislative Assembly in the Malvinas Islands organized by the British government”.

Since the Argentine constitution of 1994, the official name of Tierra del Fuego province in Tierra del Fuego, Antarctica and South Atlantic Islands, obviously including the Falklands and South Georgia.