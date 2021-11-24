Falkland Islands Company awarded the joint venture housing contract

Drawings of the housing project

Following the request for tenders from local and international companies, the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that on Wednesday 17 November 2021 the Falkland Islands Company (FIC) successfully signed a joint venture housing contract.

In order to continue the long-standing joint working between FIG and the MoD, the contract agrees to the construction of 70 houses in total in the Falkland Islands. 40 of those properties will be for FIG and based in Stanley and 30 properties will be for the MoD and based at the Mount Pleasant Complex.

Houses have been designed to high standards and will be suited to the environment of the Falkland Islands. Some properties at both Stanley and MPC will include new, environmental innovations which have been previously tested in some current FIG housing. This will help to future-proof the new properties and provide the groundwork for more environmentally friendly houses in the long term.

Chief Executive for the Falkland Islands Government, Andy Keeling, said: “I am delighted that FIC were successful in their tender to carry out this major work for FIG and the MoD. As we both support the largest communities in the Islands it seemed only natural for us to work together to build these new and urgently required properties. I am looking forward to our continued joint working and to seeing these new properties enter the FIG housing pool in the future, providing more homes for local and contract families.”

Commander British Forces, Jonathan Lett, added: “I am pleased to hear of the signing of the joint venture housing project contract which represents a significant milestone in providing environmentally friendly accommodation at both MPC and Stanley for the benefit of the wider Falkland Islands community, as well as demonstrating our close relationship and continued cooperation with FIG.”

FIC Managing Director in Stanley, Kevin Ironside, said: “We are delighted to have been selected to undertake such an important contract for our valued clients in the Falklands Government and in the UK military and look forward to meeting and exceeding their expectations over the next four years.”

It is anticipated that the construction of all 70 houses will be complete by 2025.