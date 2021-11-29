Pinochet's political heir not likely to win presidential runoff in Chile

Chilean far-left presidential hopeful Gabriel Boric from the coalition between the Broad Front and the Communist Party would easily beat his far-right opponent José Antonio Kast in the Dec. 19 presidential runoff by 53.9% of the votes against 31.2%, according to a Pulso Ciudadano survey released Sunday.

The study contradicts all predictions so far which foresee a close decision that will require votes to be counted one by one. Kast had beaten Boric 27.9% to 25.8% in the first round Nov. 21.

Kast is supported by Vamos -Renovación Nacional, Unión Demócrata Independiente, Evópoli, Partido Regionalista Independiente- and even by Health Undersecretary Paula Daza, who is regarded by some as a good addition to the team while others see in her the last nail in Kast's coffin, since her face is linked to multiple lockdowns and other mobility restrictions in addition to economic disaster for quite a number of families.

On the other hand, Boric is backed by the Socialists, the PPD, the Social Democrats, and the Christian Democrats.

Kast's open statements in favor of former dictator Augusto Pinochet seems to make Sunday's polls more believable.

Christian Democrat leader Carmen Frei, daughter of former President Eduardo Frei-Montalva (1964-1970) and sister of also former President Eduardo Frei Ruiz-Tagle (1994-2000), urged her comrades “in this dilemma,” to not go into history “as the party that facilitated, by omission, the arrival to the presidency of the Republic of the extreme right-wing Pinochet.”

She insisted there was no room for half measures “when the unrestricted respect for human rights and the value of democracy in all its dimensions is in question.”

“My father said that the fate of humanism is inextricably linked to the fate of democracy. This statement has in full force today. And it's an issue I strongly believe in,” Carmen Frei said.

“On behalf of all those who gave their lives to give us the democracy we have, out of respect for you and for the dignity of so many people who hope for a better country, I say it and I repeat it: we cannot allow Chile to backslide into authoritarianism, nor the triumph of Pinochet's political heirs,” she went on.

“Each of us must take responsibility for it in the face of history,” the former senator added as she endorsed Boric's candidacy, who was also supported by many TV actors nationwide Sunday.