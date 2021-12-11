Falklands' Government requests Argentina for compassionate charter flight to Chile

South American residents in the Falklands have been unable to visit their relatives or renew documents since before the pandemic

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) confirmed on Friday that in effect it has held conversations with the UK government about the possibility of putting on a charter flight for South American members of our community to visit family and friends during the festive season.

This will also give people the opportunity to renew expired documents which we know has been a huge concern.

As such a flight would require the permission of the Government of Argentina (GoA) to fly over their air space, and although this is a recognised devolved matter, FIG has asked the UK government to negotiate this bilateral request on our behalf, as GoA will not engage directly with FIG on this matter.

FIG is hopeful this request will be granted given that, due to Covid-19, there are many people in the Falkland Islands who have not been able to see their family since before the pandemic began.

As December is traditionally a time of goodwill, receiving necessary permissions for this flight would mean a great deal to many people, both in the Falkland Islands and in South America.