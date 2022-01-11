Foreigners wanting to enter Paraguay to be required full COVID-19 vaccination

11th Tuesday, January 2022 - 09:29 UTC Full article

People who enter by land from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil and Uruguay will no longer be required any COVID-19 tests

Effective Jan. 12, the Government of Paraguay will require at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who wishes to enter the country, it was announced, except for people who have been treated with single-dose drugs.

“Every person over 18 years of age, regardless of their place of departure, must present a vaccination certificate stating that they received at least two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine,” the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.

The Paraguayan authorities have also left a window open for people with medical conditions that make vaccination counterproductive, as well as residents of Paraguay who do not have the full scheme and also those who argue humanitarian reasons.

Prople over 12 years of age must also submit PCR tests with a negative result from no more than 48 hours before entering the country or an antigen test from less than 24 hours prior to arrival.

On the other hand, people who enter by land from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil and Uruguay will no longer be required any of those tests, it was announced, while all sanitary requirements for the entry of those who reside in border cities of Argentina and Brazil have been eliminated.

“All people who enter with the neighborhood transit regime must prove that they reside in the border city and do not require any health requirement for entry,” the Paraguayan Government's statement underlined.

Paraguay has recorded 476,892 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 16,673 deaths from the disease, three of them in the last 24 hours.