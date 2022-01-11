Norwegian and Royal Caribbean announce canceling of scheduled cruises

11th Tuesday, January 2022 - 13:37 UTC

Norwegian Cruise Line which this week was expected to begin trips along with the Argentine and Chilean coasts, as well as Antarctica cruises, has surprisingly announced it was cancelling its South American operations this season because of covid-19 related circumstances which have forced the company to reschedule its global plans.

According to an announcement by Norwegian, it will also be cancelling sailings onboard eight vessels, including Norwegian Pearl currently on an eleven day Panama Canal cruise.

In a letter sent to passengers, Norwegian indicated that several instances of Covid-19 positive were identified among the crew.

Passengers will receive a full refund as well as access to re-booking bonuses, valued at 100% of the cruise fare paid and which can be uses for any cruise through 31 May 2023.

Norwegian Getaway scheduled to sail for a nine day Caribbean itinerary with stops in Curacao, Aruba and the Dominican Republic was cancelled.

But that is not all, citing “health and safety of guests, crew and communities we visit” Norwegian has cancelled sailings on additional ships, Norwegian Sky, Pride of America, Jade, Star, Sun, Spirit which includes,

All Norwegian Sky cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 25, 2022

All Pride of America Hawaii cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 26, 2022

All Norwegian Jade cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 3, 2022

All Norwegian Star cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 19, 2022

All Norwegian Sun cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 19, 2022

All Norwegian Spirit cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 23, 2022

Another cruise line, Royal Caribbean, made wholesale changes to its schedule this week because of Covid-19, and involves four different ship.

Vision of the Seas will now not return until March 7, 2022.

Serenade of the Seas will now not return until its dry dock wraps up on April 2, 2022. All sailings from Jan. 8 through March 5 are cancelled.

Jewel of the Seas won’t return until Feb. 20 and all sailings from Jan. 9 through Feb. 12 are cancelled.

Symphony of the Seas will now return on Jan. 29, all sailing from Jan. 8 through Jan. 22 are cancelled.

“We regret having to cancel our guests’ long-awaited vacations and appreciate their loyalty and understanding. Our top priority is always the well-being of our guests, our crew, and the communities we visit,” Royal said.