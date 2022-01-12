Argentina claims Wallace's remarks are “inappropriate and unacceptable”

The Argentine foreign ministry reacted strongly to Defense Secretary Ben Wallace's statements published on Monday in the Daily Telegraph arguing that his belligerent threats and denigratory remarks towards Argentina are not compatible with the current level of diplomatic relations.
“Argentine democratic governments have consolidated their sovereignty claim on the Malvinas question in the framework of international law, and through pacific and diplomatic means, and thus Secretary Wallace's references are absolutely inappropriate and unacceptable”
Argentina reiterates the UK must comply with the multiple UN resolutions calling for a negotiated solution of the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and their corresponding maritime spaces.
Argentina also again calls on the UK to respect international law which have declared the South Atlantic as a zone of peace and free of nuclear arms, and the demilitarization of the Malvinas.
This year is the fortieth anniversary of UN General Assembly Resolution 37/9, from 4 November 1982, months after the ending of the South Atlantic conflict , which did not modify the nature of the sovereignty dispute as established in the resolution.
Resolution 37/9 again calls on the Argentine and UK governments to restart negotiations to find in the shortest time possible a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute referred in the
Malvinas Islands question, and request UN Secretary General to undertake a renewed good offices so as to attend the parties involved.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
I don't think anything he said was any more harmful, belligerent or threatening than anything that comes out of Argentina. I don't really see what they are worried about. I wish, instead of “consolidating” their “sovereignty claim”, they would just take it to the ICJ.Posted 2 hours ago 0
And just where is this “Malvinas” that Mercopress is talking about?
Oh my, this is such a poorly written piece; so lazy. One assumes it’s referring to the Ben Wallace “stand up to bullies” comments made during the Falklands 40 lecture.Posted 2 hours ago 0
Good on Ben Wallace and the UK Government though. Nothing wrong with what was said. Argentina does bully us on a daily basis.
“Argentina reiterates the UK must comply with resolutions” further stating.Posted 2 hours ago 0
“In 1820, Argentine Navy Colonel David Jewett carried out the first raising of the Argentine flag in the Falkland Islands and made the solemn inauguration of the Falkland Islands on behalf of the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata”
“There is scarcely a Buenos Ayrean privateer which has not committed piracy of every description” John Quincy Adams July 20th, 1820.
That would be including David Jewett, and Louis Vernet
“The existence of the sovereignty dispute between the Argentine Republic and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, was recognized by the United Nations General Assembly through Resolution 2065 (XX) adopted in 1965.”
Superseded by:
“..It is therefore not surprising that the General Assembly declared in 1970 that the modem prohibition against the acquisition of territory by conquest should not be construed as affecting titles to territory created 'prior to the Charter regime and valid under international law'..”
Akehursts Modern Introduction to International Law Peter Malanczuk
“The international community has reiterated the need to resume …”
Although international law supports the UK.
“UN Charter; Article 73; Members of the UN which have or assume responsibilities for ..peoples have not yet attained .. self-government recognize the principle ..b. to develop self-government, ...”
The ICJ opinion on Western Sahara; “The principle of self-determination, defined as the need to regard the will of peoples, ...” The ICJ states; “To develop friendly relations based on ...the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples . .” In Articles 55 and 56 of the Charter. ...the subsequent development of international law in regard to non-self-governing territories, as enshrined in the UN Charter, made the principle of self-determination applicable to all of them”
Judge Dillard, .. “ .. it is for the people to determine the destiny of the people.”