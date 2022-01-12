On Margaret Thatcher Day, Secretary Wallace said “Britain will continue to stand up to bullies”

“Our enemies should not doubt Britain’s determination to stand up to bullies, to defend those who cannot defend themselves and for our values.”

On Monday UK Defense secretary told the Falklands 40 Margaret Thatcher Day Lecture that Britain will continue to “stand up to bullies” wherever in the world they happen to be situated. He said: “Our enemies should not doubt Britain’s determination to stand up to bullies, to defend those who cannot defend themselves and for our values.”

The lecture was hosted by the Policy Exchange and delivered by Lord Moore, official biographer of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Baroness Thatcher led Britain’s response to the invasion of the Falklands by Argentina. According to Mr Ben Wallace, this conflict still holds lessons for Britain’s actions on the international stage today.

Wallace insisted: “Distance should not deter Britain [from standing up to ‘bullies’], nor will the scale of the challenge. “History is littered with the consequences of those who underestimated this small island.

Moments before relaying the UK’s commitments to the Falklands, Mr Wallace highlighted his awareness of “the events in Europe this week”, referring to Russia’s positioning on the border of Ukraine.

The alternative to both of these interpretations is that Mr Wallace had no specific enemy in mind but, rather, was talking more broadly about Britain’s readiness to stand in defense of itself and the Falklands should “enemies” – near of far – display aggression.

“Threats to our country, our people, our allies and out territory come from any direction and at any time. “We must always be ready and we must always invest in our armed forces over the long term.”