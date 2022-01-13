Argentina: Milei's salary as a lawmaker goes to Kirchnerite construction worker

Newly-elected Argentine Deputy Javier Milei hast kept his word and put out his salary on a raffle to prove he was not into politics for the money. The 40-year-old Federico Nacarado, who is far from being a Milei voter, entered the competition due to pressure from his spouse and will now be able to make some payments on his debts.

Nacarado won the raffle Wednesday in Mar del Plata over more than one million contestants. “I did not expect to win it, I am waiting for them to contact me. It is a lottery of a lot of money, that's why I signed up. I work in dry construction, on my own,” he said.

“I signed up last night. My wife had done it a week ago and last night she tried again. Today I found out about the result on the radio,” he added.

“I am going to pay debts. I am separated and I'm now in a relationship again. I have two teenage children,” said the CABA resident.

The prize, according to Milei's salary receipt was of AR $ 205,596.94 (roughly US $ 1,000 at the unofficial exchange rate).

Milei chose Playa Grande in Mar del Plata as the venue for the raffle. He set up a stage in the street. He did not participate in it but took the stage afterwards to address some 700 bystanders. “Do not confuse populism with giving money back to those who generate it, which is you,” said Milei when describing his idea of “social justice.” He also criticized Socialists for being extra generous with other people's money; never with their own. Hence his idea of the raffle.

In a TV show Wednesday evening, Nacarado and Milei were pit against each other. The contest winner distanced himself from Milei's political views and defined himself as a Kirchnerite. “It's a contest, why shouldn't I sign up?”

Milei is now under investigation for possible breach of Law 25.326 of personal data, because of the information he collected from contestants who entered the raffle.