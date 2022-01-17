Evo wants a new political revolution in Bolivia while his party wants his aides gone

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales, who many from within his own Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) believe is still running the country from the shadows, Sunday called for a second “democratic and cultural revolution” and proposed some laws and even the Constitution are changed.

Pressure has been mounting within the MAS ranks. They want eight members of cabinet, who allegedly respond straight to Evo instead of to President Luis Arce, be replaced. Evo insisted changing the ministers was Arce's prerrogative, not his.

“It is necessary to deeply debate a second political proposal for the cultural democratic revolution,“ Evo said.

He explained the first part of the political refoundation of Bolivia was the Constituent Assembly and added it was now necessary to debate a second democratic and cultural revolution.

Morales insisted in his radio show that with each passing year, the regulations must be adapted to the new needs and demands of the population. “It is not that you have to be subject to a law or a Constitution all your life. The laws, the norms, the constitutions are submitted to the needs of the people,” suggested Morales.

Regarding the ministerial crisis, Morales explained it was President Arce's decision for the Jan. 22 anniversary of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

“It is a constitutional responsibility to change, to improve the cabinet of the President of the State. I just want to say that when Álvaro García Linera was there, he never conditioned me, he never blackmailed me, he never suggested a minister to me. That is the responsibility of the president, if it improves, it improves, it is his decision; but he will evaluate [the case],” Evo said.

MAS Deputy Rolando Cuéllar discussed last week with President Arce the continuity of at least eight ministers and several Foreign Service officials loyal to Morales. Cuéllar called for their dismissal.

“This January 22, some ministers and deputy ministers are going to be changed. We're even going to change some ambassadors as well. The resolution clearly says that former ministers, former vice ministers and former directors of Evo Morales cannot assume any position,” Cuéllar detailed.

There are at least 17 officials close to Morales still in office despite opposition from social sectors within MAS and from Vice President David Choquehuanca himself.