Low cost airline has started three weekly flights Buenos Aires/Ushuaia

Flybondi's will operate with a Boeing 737/800 which can carry 189 passengers, and is planning three weekly flights during the next twelve months.

Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego is celebrating the arrival of a new airline which will have three weekly schedules, but equally significant is the fact it is low-cost Flybondi which opens greater options for residents and tourists planning to travel to the extreme south of Argentina, and the main cruise hub to Antarctica.

Tierra del Fuego province Tourism Institute president Dante Querciali underlined that the region has become one of the preferred destinations both for Argentine and overseas tourists and therefore “having an air link from Buenos Aires, three times a week, is of great benefit for all and takes us closer to the number of air links we had before the pandemic”.

Flybondi's first flight arrived on Saturday and will operate with a Boeing 737/800 which can carry 189 passengers, and is planning three weekly flights during the next twelve months.

“This is great news for tourism and the province's economy and we anticipate all the necessary support for Flybondi's effort”, added Querciali.

“We are betting on quality services, and the Flybondi belongs to this category. Thus the significance of the event over the weekend, which is a great boost for the tourism trade that in 2021, despite all the difficulties, be it not for a few problems with some cruise vessels, has been a great year”, underlined the head of Tierra del Fuego Tourism office.