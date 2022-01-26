Over 50% of Uruguayans have received a booster dose of vaccine

26th Wednesday, January 2022 - 09:55 UTC Full article

“This is the tool to continue moving forward together,” said Delgado.

Uruguay's Presidential Secretary Álvaro Delgado Tuesday encouraged more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the Health Ministry announced 50.08% of the population has already taken a third dose immunizer against the virus.

“This is the tool to continue moving forward together,” said Delgado.

According to health authorities, there are 1,776,656 people who have already received the booster dose while 100,420 have appintments to get jabbed as of this Wednesday.

There are also 2,689,694 Uruguayans who have so far received two doses of vaccine.

Uruguay recorded 10,045 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths Tuesday for a total of 599,040 infections and 6,325 deaths.

As a country, Uruguay ranks 70th in the number of SARS-CoV-2 cases. The United States tops the list with 73,225,815 cases, followed by India with 39,799,202 cases, Brazil 24,311,317, France 17,302,548, United Kingdom 16,047 716, Russia 11,241,109, Turkey 11,090,493, Italy 10,001,344, Spain 9,395,767 and Germany 8,956,515.

Uruguay has already applied 7,314,234 doses of vaccine, with 2,858,927 people having received one dose and 2,689,291 having already taken both doses. In other words, 82.15% of Uruguayans have taken the first shot, while 77.27% already have both doses and 50.74% have even received a booster injection.

With these figures, Uruguay ranks 18th in the list of countries based on the percentage of their populations having received the full vaccination scheme. Topping the list is Malta, followed by Chile, Iceland, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Denmark, Singapore, South Korea and Portugal.