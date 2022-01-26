Over 50% of Uruguayans have received a booster dose of vaccine

Uruguay's Presidential Secretary Álvaro Delgado Tuesday encouraged more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the Health Ministry announced 50.08% of the population has already taken a third dose immunizer against the virus.
“This is the tool to continue moving forward together,” said Delgado.
According to health authorities, there are 1,776,656 people who have already received the booster dose while 100,420 have appintments to get jabbed as of this Wednesday.
There are also 2,689,694 Uruguayans who have so far received two doses of vaccine.
Uruguay recorded 10,045 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths Tuesday for a total of 599,040 infections and 6,325 deaths.
As a country, Uruguay ranks 70th in the number of SARS-CoV-2 cases. The United States tops the list with 73,225,815 cases, followed by India with 39,799,202 cases, Brazil 24,311,317, France 17,302,548, United Kingdom 16,047 716, Russia 11,241,109, Turkey 11,090,493, Italy 10,001,344, Spain 9,395,767 and Germany 8,956,515.
Uruguay has already applied 7,314,234 doses of vaccine, with 2,858,927 people having received one dose and 2,689,291 having already taken both doses. In other words, 82.15% of Uruguayans have taken the first shot, while 77.27% already have both doses and 50.74% have even received a booster injection.
With these figures, Uruguay ranks 18th in the list of countries based on the percentage of their populations having received the full vaccination scheme. Topping the list is Malta, followed by Chile, Iceland, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Denmark, Singapore, South Korea and Portugal.
When considering statistics and numbers reported in regards to Covid 19 it is worth noting that in the UK a recent request for freedom of information from the office of national statistics found that for the number of deaths where Covid-19 was the only cause mentioned on the death certificate, 1 Feb 2020 - 31 Dec 2021, the total number was 6,183 people - average age 82 yrs.Posted 3 hours ago 0
Just 6,183 died of Covid 19 over 2 years.
Let that sink in .
The vast majority of the numbers reported were people who died WITH Covid 19 and not OF Covid 19 and they mostly had co-morbitidies.
Geeeeeee.....Posted 2 hours ago 0
The Anglo ”Covid19 Flat-Earthers are moving in at MercoPress...
As we didn't have enough with them Engrish Chauvinistic Turnips...
Does any of you turnipy Anglos posting in here remember the HIV/AIDS Virus..?
- Well..., the vast majority of the 40,000,000 reported AIDS deaths were people who died WITH HIV/AIDS and not OF HIV/AIDS and they mostly had co-morbitidies...
Let that sink in...
Capisce...?