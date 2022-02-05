Ambassador Stanley holds talks with Argentine Cabinet Chief Manzur

Argentine officials claimed the meeting had been scheduled days earlier but media reports in Buenos Aires said there was no evidence of that

Following Argentine President Alberto Fernández's remarks to his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin in Moscow, according to which the South American country needed to be freer from the United States and the International Monetary Fund, Washington's envoy to Buenos Aires held a meeting Friday with Cabinet Chief Juan Manzur.

Fernández's words caused a stir within the US Administration of President Joseph Biden, according to reports.

Ambassador Marc Stanley welcomed Manzur at the US mission. Argentine officials claimed the meeting had been scheduled days earlier but media reports in Buenos Aires said there was no evidence of that.

“A pleasure to meet with @USAmbassadorARG at the @EmbajadaEEUUarg to discuss the strengthening of bilateral ties. We have great expectations to continue articulating and deepening projects in areas of common interest for the benefit of our peoples,” Manzur said on his @JuanManzurOK Twitter account.

Un placer reunirme con @USAmbassadorARG en la @EmbajadaEEUUarg para dialogar sobre el fortalecimiento de los vínculos bilaterales. Tenemos grandes expectativas por seguir articulando y profundizando proyectos en áreas de interés común para el beneficio de nuestros pueblos. pic.twitter.com/OpFBDzh8z4 — Juan Manzur (@JuanManzurOK) February 4, 2022

Stanley replied that he celebrated the meeting and stressed it had been useful to “continue strengthening the ties between Argentina and the United States. ”We continue to strengthen the ties between Argentina and the United States. Great meeting with the Chief of Staff @JuanManzurOK to discuss the bilateral relationship,” the diplomat posted on the same social media.

The newly-appointed ambassador had presented his credentials to President Alberto Fernández at Casa Rosada Jan. 24. But the Argentine head of state is now in Chine, where he attended the opening ceremony of Beijing's Winter Games and is also to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping Sunday.