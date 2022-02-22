Ukraine situation: “China hopes for dialogue and consultation to safeguard the security of Europe”

22nd Tuesday, February 2022 - 10:05 UTC Full article

“Ukraine should be a bridge for communication between the East and the West, not a frontier for confrontation between major powers”, said Wang Wenbin.

“China hopes all parties will pursue dialogue and consultation to find a solution that is truly conducive to safeguarding the security of Europe”, replied Beijing's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin when asked about China's position regarding the situation concerning Ukraine following on Russian president's Vladimir Putin to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent from Ukraine.

Speaking at the regular media conference on Monday, Wang Wenbin pointed out that “China consistent view is that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and safeguarded,” according to an official release from the ministry..

He added that “the only viable way to resolve the Ukraine issue is to return to the Minsk-2 agreement, the starting point of this matter, as soon as possible”.

“Relevant parties should sit down together to work out a roadmap and timetable for the implementation of the agreement and work for peace, instead of increasing tensions, stoking panic, or hyping up war. Ukraine should be a bridge for communication between the East and the West, not a frontier for confrontation between major powers”.

Finally, “China hopes all parties will pursue dialogue and consultation to find a solution that is truly conducive to safeguarding the security of Europe”