Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, February 23rd 2022 - 00:16 UTC

 

 

Ukraine situation: “China hopes for dialogue and consultation to safeguard the security of Europe”

Tuesday, February 22nd 2022 - 10:05 UTC
Full article 2 comments
“Ukraine should be a bridge for communication between the East and the West, not a frontier for confrontation between major powers”, said Wang Wenbin. “Ukraine should be a bridge for communication between the East and the West, not a frontier for confrontation between major powers”, said Wang Wenbin.

“China hopes all parties will pursue dialogue and consultation to find a solution that is truly conducive to safeguarding the security of Europe”, replied Beijing's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin when asked about China's position regarding the situation concerning Ukraine following on Russian president's Vladimir Putin to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent from Ukraine.

Speaking at the regular media conference on Monday, Wang Wenbin pointed out that “China consistent view is that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and safeguarded,” according to an official release from the ministry..

He added that “the only viable way to resolve the Ukraine issue is to return to the Minsk-2 agreement, the starting point of this matter, as soon as possible”.

“Relevant parties should sit down together to work out a roadmap and timetable for the implementation of the agreement and work for peace, instead of increasing tensions, stoking panic, or hyping up war. Ukraine should be a bridge for communication between the East and the West, not a frontier for confrontation between major powers”.

Finally, “China hopes all parties will pursue dialogue and consultation to find a solution that is truly conducive to safeguarding the security of Europe”

Categories: Politics, International.
Tags: China, Russia, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Wang Wenbin.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules
  • Pugol-H

    Four thousand years of civilization, and still no civilized behaviour.

    Looting Tibet, brutalizing the Uighur population, military occupation of the S. China sea, not even the most basic human rights or democratic freedoms for any of the population, since one country one system has been imposed.

    They don’t seem to have moved on, from four thousand year old thinking.

    Posted 7 hours ago +1
  • Tænk

    Fourthousand years of civilization talking...!
    Will the troglodites listen...!
    El Tænk

    Posted 14 hours ago -1
Read all comments

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

 

 