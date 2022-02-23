Trump says Putin's strategy was that of a “genius”

Sanctions are insignificant to Putin, who will get richer as oil price goes up, Trump explained

Former US President Donald Trump Tuesday said Vladimir Putin's strategy in the Ukrainian case has been a “savvy” way around things, the doings of a “genius.” Trump expressed in a radio interview he thought what Putin had done was “smart.”

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius,'” Trump explained. ”So, Putin is now saying, 'It’s independent' ... And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper.... That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen,“ Trump went on.

”There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re going to keep peace, all right. No, but think of it. Here’s a guy who’s very savvy,“ Trump admitted.

He also insisted the Russian invasion would not have happened if he was still in the White House. ”I know Vladimir Putin very well,’ Trump stated on Tuesday. ‘And he would have never done during the Trump Administration what he is doing now, no way!“

Meanwhile, President Joseph Biden wondered ”Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called “countries” on territory that belonged to his neighbors?“

”We’ve cut off Russia’s government from Western finance,“ Biden also said. ”It can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either.“

But Trump dismissed the sanctions as ‘insignificant relative to taking over a country and a massive piece of strategically located land.” The US will suffer from higher and higher oil prices, which will make Putin richer, Trump also explained. Biden also admitted the new sanctions could lead to higher gas prices for Americans, but the current head of state promised he would work to limit the impact.