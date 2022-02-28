Cristina Fernández de Kirchner still complaining about Falklands' 2013 referendum

28th Monday, February 2022 - 20:24 UTC Full article

Cristina addressed her criticism to the US Security Council which she described as outdated, and its permanent members having a double standard

Argentina's main leader and vice-president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner recalled on Sunday in Twitter that her government strongly supported Ukraine back in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea, but also complained about the double standard of the “great powers” in their stance regarding the Falkland/Malvinas Islands issue.

Fernández had been strongly criticized in Argentina for her silence regarding the Russia/Ukraine situation, partly because of her close links with Russia and president Vladimir Putin, and for swaying her country closer to the Great Russia aspiration of the current leadership in Moscow.

“On the 15th March of that year the UN debated a resolution presented by the United States calling on the international community not to recognize the results from the Crimea independence referendum, which was to take place Sunday 16th. That day 13 of the 15 members of the Security Council, among which Argentina, voted in support of the US resolution which defended the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

She continued, “but in this episode I am describing, two main problems can be appreciated with direct impact on global security and peace. One is the double standard of the great powers regarding international law, when decisions are taken, Remember Malvinas and the Kelper's referendum” (March 2013)

“The second point is the anachronism of the UN Security Council, which continues since Second World War with no modification of the status quo from the victorious countries, which agreed on permanent seats for them and with veto power, while the rest of countries have temporary benches and testimonial vote”

In a second twit, Cristina Kirchner asks, ”has anybody thought that with those privileges and implementing or not International law, whether it is convenient for the powerful countries of the world, we are ensuring global security and peace?

Finally before ending her thoughts, Cristina Kirchner shared the twits from 2014, where she explains her government's position in respect to the Crimea peninsula annexation by Russia's Putin.