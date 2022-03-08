Evo Morales supports Vladimir Putin and calls for mobilization against NATO

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales Monday posted on Twitter he supported Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. He also pointed out that military supremacy in the hands of the United States was a threat to world peace.

Morales then called for an “international mobilization” against western powers “to stop the interventionist expansionism of NATO and the United States.”

The former Bolivian head of state publicly showed his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, thus taking a different stance from other supposedly like-minded Latin American leaders such as Chile's Gabriel Boric and Argentina's Alberto Fernandez.

“We call for an international mobilization to stop the interventionist expansionism of NATO and the U.S. Humanity is crying out for pacification, the conflagration is not the solution. The armament and imperialist hegemony put world peace at risk,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Morales had already spoken out against the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) when he tweeted that “the peoples and democratic governments of the world should encourage a campaign to denounce NATO as the main enemy of humanity, which threatens life, peace, and the economy through its expansionist, interventionist and warmongering policy.”

Chile's President-elect condemned the Russian operations: “Russia has opted for war as a means of resolving conflicts. From Chile, we condemn the invasion of Ukraine, the violation of its sovereignty, and the illegitimate use of force. Our solidarity will be with the victims and our humble efforts with peace.”

Fernández's Government also insisted through a statement that “lasting solutions can only be achieved through dialogue” and called “on the Russian Federation to cease military actions in Ukraine.”

“I deeply regret the escalation of the war that we are aware of as a result of the situation generated in Ukraine,” President Fernández said in a more personal style through social media.

Evo Morales belongs to Bolivia's Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), the same party as current President Luis Arce Catacora. Under the current Bolivian administration, military officers have been following NATO-style training.

