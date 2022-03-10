Compassionate charter flight to Chile not approved by Government of Argentina

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) has been informed that the permissions required to operate a compassionate charter flight between the Falkland Islands and Chile have not been granted by the Argentine authorities. This flight was due to travel to Chile from the Falkland Islands on Saturday 19 March 2022, and return on Saturday 9 April, it was informed by the FIG on Wednesday.

Reflecting on the situation, MLA Teslyn Barkman, Chair of the Legislative Assembly, said: “It’s deeply disappointing that this flight has not be given permission. This was an opportunity for people to visit family they have not seen in an incredibly long time, due to the pandemic. Loved ones who have been kept apart for two years and who have not been able to be with their families during some of the darkest and most difficult times. How could anyone refuse them this single chance to spend three weeks with those they care the most about?



“Additionally, many still need to renew vital documents or manage other outstanding personal and health issues that were also impacted by Covid-19, and this flight was the most direct and viable way to help these people. This was, arguably, a small administrative decision on the part of the Argentine authorities, but it could and would have made a whole world of difference for those in our community. People who had already started making plans to travel and who will now feel justly devastated to be told that it will not go ahead.



“There has been an incredible amount of work put into getting this flight put in place and to fall at the final hurdle is extremely frustrating, upsetting and disheartening. On behalf of the Legislative Assembly, I would like to apologise to our community and we hope that they know we did everything we could to make this flight operational.”

FIG advised that those who have already booked their travel to contact International Tours and Travel for details on how to request reimbursement. You can send an email to charter.itt@horizon.co.fk