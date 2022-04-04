Chilean President lands in Buenos Aires

4th Monday, April 2022 - 09:58 UTC Full article

President Gabriel Boric (C-R) walks next to Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Santiago Cafiero upon his arrival in Buenos Aires

Boric stopped by a Buenos Aires bookstore on Sunday afternoon

Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font landed Sunday afternoon at BuenosAires' Ezeiza international airport for a two-day official visit which marks his first trip abroad as head of state.

At the air terminal, Boric was welcomed will full honors by Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.

Later in the day, the Chilean President went for a walk in Buenos Aires and was spotted at the Eterna Cadencia book store in the Palermo neighborhood, where he purchased copies of works by Susan Butler; Orlando Figes; Yukio Mishima; Mariana Enríquez, and Daniel Santoro. His official agenda starts Monday.

Boric's entourage included Ministers Antonia Urrejola (Foreign Affairs); Maya Fernández (Defense); Claudio Huepe (Energy); Antonia Orellana (Women and Gender Equity), and Julieta Brodsky (Culture).

The Chilean leader is due to meet his Argentine colleague, Alberto Fernández, at Casa Rosada. Cabinet ministers are also to hold encounters with their Argentine peers.

Both heads of state are due to sign a memorandum of understanding in the area of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Worship of the Republic of Argentina on Cooperation in the Area of LGBTIQ+ Human Rights. They will also sign a letter of intent in the field of culture and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in Consular and Migratory Affairs.

The Ministry of Women and Gender Equality, together with the Ministry of Women, Gender, and Diversity of Argentina, will sign an agreement of understanding on Cooperation in Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment, it was announced.

Boric will also visit the Argentine Congress, but, according to reports, Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) will not be there to greet him. Lower House Speaker Sergio Massa will.

The Chilean President will then attend a concert, before a gala dinner with Fernández.

Boric chose these dates for his trip to commemorate another anniversary of the Abrazo de Maipú, between independence heroes José de San Martín and Bernardo O'Higgins, ”where they sealed the independence of Chile, on April 5, 1818,″ Urrejola explained.