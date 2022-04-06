Argentina complains over Falklands tourism stand at WTM in Sao Paulo

6th Wednesday, April 2022 - 09:35 UTC Full article

The video shows the a well located Falklands' stand at Sao Paulo MTM fair

Argentina expressed concern and requested specific measures from Brazilian authorities because of the presence in Sao Paulo at the World Trade Market, Latin America fair, of a Falkland Islands' stand.

The Argentine foreign ministry through its embassy in Brasilia presented a note on Tuesday afternoon to Brazilian authorities expressing its concern regarding a stand with a “non recognized” toponymy “Falkland Islands” at the two days WTM fair in Sao Paulo.

The Argentine note requests specific measures against the stand. Besides rejecting its presence, “the Argentine government also feels discouraged by the presence of members belonging to illegitimate entities or authorities from the Islands, as well as the exhibition of any kind of political/jurisdictional material in the stand, be it brochures, maps, posters or billboards”.

World Travel Market Latin America is one of the great tourism fairs in the world. It's a registered brand, from Reed Exhibitions Limited, a company located in England and Wales with its main commercial activity is organizing fairs and exhibitions.

Hopefully with the pandemic contained, the Falkland Islands Tourist Board is promoting and preparing for the next cruise season, which attracts a significant percentage of Brazilians visitors. Falklands private sector is also expecting the air links to the continent, Chile and Brazil to be operational on time for the next austral summer season.