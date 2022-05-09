Labour has a five-point lead over Conservatives following local elections

Labour’s PNS lead is proportionate to its national opinion poll lead, with the party averaging a six point lead of around 40% to the Conservatives 34% last month.

With most local votes now counted across England, it appears that Labour have achieved their best overall win in ten plus years, points out Politco.

According to current predicted national votes shares, Labour have a five-point lead over the Conservatives following local elections.

This is the party’s best result since 2012, when they finished with a seven point lead over the Conservatives, achieving 38% of all votes, as opposed to the Tories’ 31%.

It seems Labour has made gains with voters over the past 12 months in particular, given their PNS of just 29% to the Tories 36% in 2021. However both Labour and the Conservatives sat at were on 28% on PNS in 2019, suggesting that there has been a dip and then an uptick in support between then and 2022.

Boris Johnson admitted, “It is mid-term. It's certainly a mixed set of results. ”We had a tough night in some parts of the country, but on the other hand, in other parts of the country you are still seeing Conservatives going forward and making quite remarkable gains in places that haven't voted Conservative for a long time, if ever.“

Although Conservative losses are not as bad as some in the party had warned, there was still criticism of Johnson from his own side, with Conservative council leaders blaming him after they suffered defeats locally.

Visiting Barnet in north London earlier, Sir Keir Starmer told party supporters: ”This is a big turning point... From the depths of the 2019 general election, we're back on track.“

”We've sent a message to the prime minister: Britain deserves better,” added the Labour leader.