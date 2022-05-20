Falklands: Stop double standards UN says MLA Short

MEMBER of Legislative Assembly Gavin Short called on the United Nations not to have “double standards” when it came to the Falklands while giving a speech during a meeting in St Lucia.

At a Pacific Regional Seminar on ‘Advancement of the Non-Self Governing Territories through the coronavirus disease pandemic and beyond’ MLA Short said if Russia was being treated as an outcast for its actions in brutally invading its neighbour then UN should also publicly condemn, “another member state who clearly has the same ambitions towards the Falklands.

” He added: “I wonder to myself how can the members of the decolonization committee pontificate on the Falklands as they have never once had the decency to set foot on the Islands and see the reality of our country for themselves, despite repeated invitations to do so. This makes me suspicious that they might be bowing to the pressure of a country that isn’t interested in the Falklands exercising self-determination and decolonizing when the people vote for it in a referendum - but one that wishes to return the Falklands to a true colonial state. Putting peoples under the yoke of a would be foreign colonial power is not what this committee is all about and I respectfully ask you to remember this.

” He went on to describe any resolutions that called for talks between the UK and Argentina over the Falklands as colonialist language: “two big powers talking together about our future whilst we Falkland Islanders, the people of that country, are whitewashed out of the picture.”

He later added: “I do not come here to ask you to take sides in a so called dispute between the UK and Argentina about something that happened almost 200 years ago– no, what I am asking you to do is to stand up and be heard, to be heard saying that all people have the absolute right to determine their own future. Nowhere in the UN charter does it say that the right to self-determination applies to everyone except the Falklands.” (Penguin News)