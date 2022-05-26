Argentina launches migration opportunity for Non-Mercosur nationals

Immigrants who have arrived in Argentina before May 24, 2022, and meet the other requirements are eligible for a 3-year temporary residence

Argentina's Migrations Directorate has announced new rules for nationals of non-Mercosur countries wishing to settle in the South American country, thus giving incoming foreigners a 90-day window to regularize their legal status.

Provisions 940 and 941/22 were first aimed at citizens of Senegal as well as those from Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries (Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat (a British overseas territory in the Leeward Islands), Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago) plus the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

Immigrants who have arrived in Argentina prior to May 24, 2022, and meet the other requirements are eligible for a 3-year temporary residence. Those interested need to book an appointment to supply all necessary documentation, such as a valid passport and proof of entry to the country before May 24.

A “de facto residence” can be accredited with any public document that implies the presence of the applicant in the National Territory, including previous actions before the National Direction of Migration or the National Commission for Refugees (Co.Na.Re). In that case, applicants would be asked to withdraw their asylum requests.

Migrants will also need to have no criminal record either locally or in their countries of origin and pay the immigration fee for temporary residence for citizens of non-Mercosur countries.

Foreign nationals willing to settle in Argentina may seek help from the Ombudsman's Office of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires by calling 0800-999-3722 from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 6 pm or through social media, or at Plaza Miserere in Buenos Aires on May 27 from 9 am to 2 pm.