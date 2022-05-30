House of Commons Speaker and Minister Milling at Goose Green Liberation ceremony

(L/R) MLA Ian Hansen, Minister Amanda Milling, Sir Hoyl (red jacket), Falklands governor Nigel Phillips and military officers at Goose Green service (Pic Twitter)

Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Minister for Overseas Territories, Amanda Milling next to HMS Forth boarding ramp.(Pic BFSAI)

On Sunday, marking the 40th Anniversary of the Liberation of Goose Green, East Falkland, and despite a brisk wind blowing snow across the monument, a service of commemoration was held to remember those who gave their lives in the battle.

Amongst those laying wreaths were the Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, the Rt Hon Amanda Milling MP, the Governor of the Falkland Islands H.E. Nigel Philips, Major Gen Aidan Smyth, Deputy Commander Field Army and Commander British Forces, Commander Jonathan Lett.

Also paying their respects were members of the Roulement Infantry Company (RIC), The Princess of Wales Royal Regiment (4PWRR). 2Lt Rhian Brown is a Reservist with 4PWRR, and when she is not soldiering, she works for BAE Systems.

“Today is especially poignant for me, not only am I here serving with RIC in the Falklands, but my brother is also a member of the British Army Parachute Regiment, who formed the main body of the assault force during the battle.

Being here during such a significant period is both an honor and privilege and I feel incredibly proud to continue to follow in the footsteps of those brave service personnel who liberated these Islands.”

Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Minister for Asia, Middle East and Overseas Territories, Amanda Milling are currently in the Falkland Islands. Sir Hoyle on Friday addressed the Falklands' elected Legislative Assembly, and both officials are not only participating in Falklands Liberation commemoration but also to address issues refereed to the Overseas Territories.

Whilst visiting the Mount Pleasant Complex they met with service personnel and offered their thanks for their continued service and protection of the Falkland Islands right to self-determination.