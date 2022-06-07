Ports of Montevideo, Colonia and Buenos Aires had to be closed on Monday due to fog

7th Tuesday, June 2022 - 09:55 UTC Full article

Due to reduced visibility, the port of Montevideo closed at around 16:00

After the strong reduction in visibility registered in the country this Monday due to fog and mist, which according to the Uruguayan Institute of Meteorology (Inumet) will persist until next Thursday, the ports of Montevideo, Colonia, and Buenos Aires decided to close, reported the Uruguayan newspaper El Observador.

Navy spokesman Alejandro Chucarro told daily El País that the ports of Montevideo and Colonia will also remain closed until the fog dissipates.

Due to reduced visibility, the port of Montevideo closed at around 16:00 and that of Colonia at approximately 17:00.

Although at Carrasco International Airport there were no flights canceled due to weather, there were delays, reported El Observador. Carrasco is the main airport of the country.

Inumet reported this Monday that there will be a reduction in visibility due to fogs and mists until Thursday 9 in most of the territory; when the passage of a cold front is expected to generate a change in the air mass with a decrease in humidity.

“Fogs and mists are being favored by a very humid air mass in combination with mild and calm winds. Although they are frequent phenomena between the months of April and September, their persistence can generate affectations, mainly in traffic”, said Inumet.