Commercial air link Falklands/Chile scheduled to resume 2nd July. Ticket booking begins

8th Wednesday, June 2022 - 09:20 UTC

The LATAM Airbus at Mount Pleasant international airport on its Saturday weekly flight

Following the announcement made on 7 April 2022, the air link between the Falkland Islands and Chile will resume on Saturday 2 July 2022. LATAM flight schedules will be reinstated with flights stopping in Punta Arenas and Santiago, and once a month stopping in Rio Gallegos.

Passengers wishing to book seats on the aircraft can now do so through International Tours and Travel, you can visit the office located at 1 Dean Street, email se.itt@horizon.co.fk or call 22041.



The weekly LATAM flight arrives at MPA from Punta Arenas on Saturday, and leaves for Santiago a couple of hours later. The operations will be carried out in the Airbus A320-200, with a capacity for 174 passengers.

The Falkland Islands have been without a regular air connection to the South American continent since March 2020, because of the pandemic. Early last month the Falklands government lifted most measures for those wishing to fly into the Islands.

A second weekly link to the South American continent, also by LATAM on Wednesdays to Sao Paulo, Brazil, with a monthly stopover in the Argentine city of Cordoba is expected to resume closer to the summer season, probably November.