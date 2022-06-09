OAS needs to stay away from coups, Argentine FM tells Summit

Facts show that sanctions have failed, Cafiero underlined

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero Wednesday told attendees at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles that the Organization of American States (OAS) must never again legitimize destabilization processes in the region.

“The OAS should never again legitimize destabilization processes,” said Cafiero. He added that “no one can pretend the imperialism of the single thought, and justly, hand out sanctions.”

“If the institutions that are called upon to promote integration, development and dialogue take the wrong path, we must raise our voices,” stressed Cafiero during his speech at the meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, during which the documents to be signed by the Heads of State and Government were finalized.

Cafiero was joined by Chief of Presidential Advisors Juan Manuel Olmos, Foreign Ministry Cabinet Chief Luciana Tito, Undersecretary for Latin American Affairs Gustavo Martínez Pandiani, Argentina's Ambassador to the OAS Carlos Raimundi.

The OAS “must not be involved in a coup d'état as recently happened in Bolivia, we must leave behind those sad pages of history,” Cafiero went on.

“Handing out sanctions and blockades goes in the opposite direction to the search for effective tools to combat inequality. If it is not us, if these areas are not the ones in charge of giving answers, of solving injustices that are prolonged in time, then what are we here for?”

The Argentine official insisted that “the commitment to democratic governance that has been worked on at this summit cannot be achieved if the sanctions and unilateral measures that are still being carried out in our region persist, although facts show that they have failed and have only generated suffering.”

The meeting was chaired by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Foreign ministers discussed the five Political Commitment Projects proposed by the host country: Inter-American Plan of Action on Democratic Governance; Our Green and Sustainable Future; Plan of Action on Health and Resilience in the Americas; Regional Program for Digital Transformation; and Accelerating the Transition to Clean Energy.

To that agenda, two initiatives have been added: the Draft Declaration of Los Angeles on Migration and Protection and the Draft “Declaration of the IX Summit of the Americas on Good Regulatory Practices,” it was reported.