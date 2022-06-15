“People everywhere have a right to decide their own future,” PM Johnson at Falklands' Liberation ceremony

At a ceremony Tuesday morning held at Staffordshire's National Memorial Arboretum, British prime minister Boris Johnson praised the daring bravery of Veterans, recalling that on the very day, exactly forty years ago, British soldiers entered Stanley and liberated the Falkland Islands from foreign occupation. And since Liberation, the Falkland Islands have lived and thrived in peace and freedom looking into the future.
“You were the spearhead of an immense national effort, whereby our country dispatched a Task Force 8,000 miles to the South Atlantic to liberate a British territory from occupation and, even more importantly, to vindicate the principle that the people of the Falkland Islands - like people everywhere - have a right to decide their own future and live peacefully in their own land,” Johnson said.
The prime minister joined veterans, bereaved family members and senior defense figures at a service in the National Memorial Arboretum, and underlined the honor of joining “this extraordinary gathering of so many brave, gallant individuals, so many veterans and their families”
“If you look at the photographs of our troops raising the Union Flag over Government House, you’ll see young men who had just fought their way across a desolate and freezing landscape, and they’re unkempt and unshaven, their camouflage is streaked with mud, and you sense that their stamina – even their legendary stamina, has been tested to the limit, but what strikes you most is how their eyes and their faces are filled with pride in what they have achieved.
”I of course have to rely on photographs, yet many of you were actually there.
”You left behind 255 British service personnel who laid down their lives for that principle, along with three Falkland Islanders.
“As we honor their memory, the greatest tribute we can pay them is that ever since the liberation the Falkland Islands have lived and thrived in peace and freedom.
”Today, they are home to people of 60 nationalities, providing Britain’s gateway to the Antarctic, and vital opportunities for conservation and scientific research, based on a modern partnership founded on that principle of self-determination.
“None of this would have happened without the tenacity, courage and fortitude of everyone who served in the Task Force and the thousands of civilians who made it possible.
Finally, in honor of your achievements and sacrifice, I would like to ask the Hon Roger Spink and the Hon Leona Roberts of the Falkland Islands Government to present Tom Herring, the Chairman of the South Atlantic Medal Association, with a scroll giving all holders of the South Atlantic Medal the Freedom of the Falkland Islands”.
What pile of bullshit stone faced lies.Posted 1 minute ago 0
-- How about we start a list of all the instances in which the British Government DID NOT CARE about a people's “right to decide their own future” ? -- We certainly could not with the 2000 word limit these commentaries have!
Oh those don't matter SUDDENTLY? right? Clone Drone hypocrites! Every war ceremony cries out the same ol' song and dance word parade of lies, because it needs to paint over the disgraceful abuse of governments willing to kill people and children to secure their power and ambitions by allowing themselves to proceed with inhuman cold arrogance and pride at the expense of their subjects.
The islanders were used in 1982 and continue to be used today. Manipulated and lied to like most of the world is by their governments. The Islanders didn't know just how much they would needed a war OBVIOUSLY, to feel British and feel like they were something real. That is plain to see now. That war is the only thing that gives them some semblance of apparent solid identity, and Britain knew it would be like that. That's why it made sure it happened instead of seeking a peaceful solution over the territorial dispute. And because it knew it would be a huge blow to Argentina's historical sovereign claim to the islands once they lost, plus a way to specifically turn their social situation into much needed and useful resentment and animosity towards the whole country of Argentina, rather than seeing it as the actions a military occupation that was subjugating Argentina forcing its soldiers and the country to do practically at gun point what they would never have ever wanted to do against a country and people they considered friends. All so they could give the islanders motivation like they never had before. The islanders are now addicted to seeing Argentina as a foe so that the conversation never relaxes down to start seeing the plain truth again, thanks to a handful of ignorant islanders with archaic British imperial mentality