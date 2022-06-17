Beauchene Fishing generous support for the Falklands' team to the Island Games in Guernsey

Cheryl Roberts from Beauchene Fishing Co Ltd announced a generous funding support package for the Falklands team of £50,000

National Sports Council and Beauchene Fishing Co Ltd have jointly announced a generous funding package to support the Falkland Islands team for the Island Games in Guernsey next year.

Beauchene will be the principal sponsor for the games, providing £50,000. This will be used to fund the team kit and to ensure that all full-time students are fully funded, and the rest will be split between clubs to assist in the cost of airfares, playing kit, other travel costs and accommodation.

Also involved are Beauchene’s joint venture companies Igueldo Fisheries (FI) Co Ltd and South Atlantic Squid Ltd, who will be contributing £15,000 each.

The Falkland Islands will take a team of around 100 athletes in 12 sports to the Guernsey Island Games, by far the largest team we ever assembled.

Guernsey will have a full program of 16 sports, and for the first time the Falklands expect to include a basketball squad. The cost of attending the games is around £15,000 per head, meaning that the NSC needs to raise around £300,000.

Beauchene Managing Director, Cheryl Roberts, said: “Sport is a major contributor to a healthy lifestyle, and to creating a sense of the community. People of all ages can benefit from what sport brings to the community, whether competing at a high level or for recreational purposes. We are very happy to be helping our sports men and women prepare for, and attend, the Guernsey Island Games, and we wish them all well.” (Penguin News)