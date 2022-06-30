Falklands new fisheries patrol vessel name: “Lilibet” in honor of Queen Elizabeth

The new FPV will be operating from 2023 for the next fifteen years. The Damen Stan 5009 surveillance patrol model is a smaller, faster Coast Guard-style vessel.

The Falkland Islands Government's new Fishery Patrol Vessel (FPV) provided under a 15-year contract by Seagull Maritime Limited, beginning in 2023, finally has a name, “Lilibet”. The name was put forward by schoolchild Aimee Walker following an open competition at both Falkland Islands Schools in May.

In total, 50 entries were presented, 8 of which were shortlisted and sent to the judging panel made up of Director of Natural Resources, Dr Andrea Clausen and Owner of Seagull Maritime Ltd, Mr Kfir Magen. Aimee will win a trip to Sealion Island once (FPV) Lilibet has arrived in the Islands in early 2023.

Lilibet has been Queen Elizabeth's nickname among family since her childhood. A short form of Elizabeth, which derived from the Queen's first pronunciation of her name. Lilibet (Diana Mountbatten-Windsor) is also the name of the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan born 4 June 2021. Lilibet is a girl's name meaning “pledged to God”.

Managing Director of Larus Dominicanus Ltd (a Seagull Maritime Company), Colonel Mark Gray, MBE explained: “It is really important to us that this vessel, which will become an embedded part of Falkland Islands life, is introduced at an early stage. It felt very appropriate to share in the celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in some way and Aimee’s brilliant entry was the way we could accomplish this. We contacted Buckingham Palace and are humbled and honoured that Her Majesty has graciously permitted us to name our good ship after her.”

Portfolio holder for Natural Resources, MLA Teslyn Barkman added: “It is wonderful to have allowed Falkland Islands children the opportunity to name the new vessel. By doing this, the future generation will hopefully take a further interest in the natural resources that the Falkland Islands have and how we can best protect them. It is delightful to see how many children entered the competition and huge congratulations to Aimee - I hope you enjoy your trip away in the New Year!”