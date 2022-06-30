Johnson disappointed Falklands issue was brought up by Fernandez, but described the meeting as frank and friendly

PM Johnson talks with president Fernandez

Boris Johnson has admitted he was “disappointed” that Argentine president Alberto Fernandez used the G7 summit bilateral meeting to bring up the issue of the Falklands/Malvinas dispute.

The British leader while flying from Germany to Spain chatting with journalists said he was disappointed and also accused the Argentines of portraying the meeting as “more acrimonious than it was”.

The PM added: “I would say it was frank, it was free but it seemed to me to be friendly”..

The main issue of the G7 summit in Bavaria was focused on Ukraine and the invasion by Russian president Putin, but president Fernandez brought up the issue of the Falklands, none less than on the fortieth anniversary, and its “an issue it has been decided decisively over many, many years and I see no reason for us to engage in a substantive discussion about it.”

He added, “I made the point that we were spending a lot of our time talking about Ukraine where the principle at stake was the right of sovereign independent people to determine their future - that was the principle that was at stake in the Falklands.

“I just said that it had been 40 years ago since the UK had, at a cost of the sacrifice of many lives, vindicated the principle that the Falkland Islanders should have the right to determine their future under basic democratic principles and had the right to be British.

”That, as far as I was concerned, was the end of the matter”.

Argentine sources said that Johnson in effect was surprised that president Fernandez had brought up the issue of Malvinas. It was the British Prime Minister who had requested a bilateral meeting with Fernandez. Argentina is not a member of the exclusive G 7 club but had been invited as a guest, since it currently holds the chair of Celac, a Council of Latin American and Caribbean States.