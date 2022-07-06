US ambassador in Argentina, “would like to see negotiations on Malvinas question, but it is a complicated issue”

6th Wednesday, July 2022 - 10:40 UTC Full article

Ambassador Mark Stanley at the Argentine congress with the members of the foreign affairs committee

United States ambassador to Argentina, Mark Stanley admitted he would like to see negotiations between Argentina and the United Kingdom on the Falklands/Malvinas question, but “I admit it is a very complicated issue”.

Ambassador Stanley met with the Argentine Senate foreign affairs committee and talked with his hosts about US/Argentina relations, particularly taking into account that later this month Argentine president Alberto Fernandez is scheduled to travel to the US for a meeting with president Joe Biden at the White House.

Stanley said US corporations are “anxious to invest in Argentina but don't do it because of the risks for capital access to the country, and all the problems with exports and imports”.

He added, “we want a strong, solid relation with Argentina” and made some suggestions ahead of the coming presidential meeting. “If you address Mr. president Biden telling him, 'we want to help but at the same time would like you to help us', it is a more neutral, positive way of talking to Biden,” and forgetting the past.

“We have something that the world needs and we would like to collaborate with you”, is a solid way of approaching and improving the bilateral relation suggested Stanley, adding “it is not looking to the past and pointing out you did this and that in Latin America”

Stanley insisted that ir was time 'to surf the positive wave', caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has sent the demand and prices for Argentine commodities skyrocketing.

“Sure you have some economic problems, but there is a huge wave outside, world needs energy and food, and you have huge reserves of oil and gas shale, you have lithium, corn, wheat, fertilizers, natural resources, sun, wind, all that is needed to feed and fuel the world”.

Stanley emphasized, “I can't believe you want to wait for 2023 to surf this wave full of opportunities”.

This was followed by a question from Neuquen Senator Silvia Sapag, who mentioned that the “UN has recommended dialogue on Malvinas be resumed, what is your opinion on UK's negative attitude towards negotiations?”

Stanley replied that he was aware that “two weeks ago those were the statements at the UN Decolonization Committee”, and ”we (US) recognize sovereignty as it is“.

”I would like to see a negotiation between the two sides. Boris Johnson the other day seemed not to have an interest in continuing with negotiations when he met and talked with president Fernandez, but, it is a complicated issue“.

Nevertheless, Stanley made it clear those remarks were from a personal standpoint and not in his capacity as the representative of the US government.

Ambassador Stanley remarks were retwitted by Guillermo Carmona, head of the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic islands Secretary, saying ”phone message for the 10 Downing Street tenant.”