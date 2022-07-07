China once again backs Argentina joining BRICS

7th Thursday, July 2022 - 21:25 UTC Full article

“Three of the four main commercial partners of our country are members of BRICS,” Cafiero underlined

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi Thursday told his Argentine counterpart, Santiago Cafiero, that the Asian giant favored the South American country's joining BRICS. Wang made those statements in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting.

Cafiero and Wang reviewed the bilateral agenda to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, according to a Palacio San Martín statement.

The ministers agreed to boost joint undertakings under the current “Year of Friendship and Cooperation between Argentina and China” marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

The Asian giant confirmed its support for Argentina to join the group of countries and emerging powers comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This was confirmed by Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.

“China is chairing BRICS this year, the support and commitment to nominate our country to join are fundamental,” said Cafiero. “The New Development Bank, constituted by the [BRICS] founding members, has a key role in international financial cooperation, as well as in the promotion of the agendas of the global South and the structural change they demand,” he added.

“Three of the four main commercial partners of our country are members of BRICS,” Cafiero underlined about the bloc formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

“Deepening multilateralism is a priority for our foreign policy. That allows us to reach agreements that benefit the country and the region. In the framework of the G20, China supported Argentina's entry into Brics and we are making progress in strengthening the Celac-European Union link,” Cafiero also posted on social media.

“Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi confirmed support for Argentina's membership in the Brics. In addition, with the High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the European Union, @JosepBorrellF, we agreed on the need to enhance the Celac-EU dialogue,” Cafiero went on.

Wang praised Argentine President Alberto Fernández for his virtual participation at the BRICS Summit on June 24, as well as that of Cafiero himself in the meeting of foreign ministers on May 19.

China is currently Argentina's second-largest trading partner and the second-largest destination for Argentine exports.