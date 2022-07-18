Tierra del Fuego awards Chilean and Nicaraguan ambassadors Malvinas Feat 40th anniversary medallion

Provincial Secretary Andre Dachary awarded medallions to Chilean ambassador Barbara Figueroa, and Nicaragua representative, Carlos Antonio Midence

Ambassadors from Chile and Nicaragua in Argentina visited the province of Tierra del Fuego where they were awarded medals commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Malvinas Feat, and were congratulated for their respective governments' unrelenting support to the Malvinas Cause.

Andre Dachary provincial Secretary for Malvinas, Antarctica, South Atlantic Islands and International Affairs, addressed with the Chilean ambassador Barbara Figueroa an agenda of international cooperation and regional integration issues, and was particularly grateful to Chile's sustained defense of the Argentine legitimate rights over the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich islands, and surrounding maritime and insular spaces.

The official added, “we officially delivered the medallion commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Malvinas Feat, and underlined our gratitude to Chile's systematic support of Argentina's claim, a gesture you repeat every year at the UN Special Decolonization Committee, C24, with the presentation of the resolution calling for the resumption of negotiations between the UK and Argentina to find a peaceful and definitive solution to the dispute”.

“Fortunately our democracies managed to undo all the negative legacy of the dictatorships on both sides of the Andes, and this was clearly exposed by the position of the current Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, who from the very beginning has been unconditionally supportive of Argentina's claim regarding the Malvinas Question,” pointed out Secretary Dacrhary.

Finally with Nicaraguan ambassador Carlos Antonio Midence besides handing him the 40th anniversary medallion of the Malvinas Feat, “we addressed issues of a common agenda, and above all we thanked the Nicaraguan government for their passing in 2014 of that great Law 860, declaring June 10, ”Day of Nicaragua's Solidarity with Argentina in the Malvinas Case”,