Aerolíneas Argentinas announces new routes, mostly in Patagonia

23rd Tuesday, August 2022 - 09:42 UTC Full article

The carrier also plans to boost its Córdoba hub

Flag carrier Aerolíneas Argentinas announced it would soon start operating flights from Trelew to Ushuaia and later to Calafate. These two airports will also have direct services to Córdoba and Calafate will be linked to Bariloche before the end of 2022.

Other services to commence shortly include Tucumán-Mar del Plata, while services between Buenos Aires and Córdoba will be increased.

The carrier is focusing its new strategy on receptive tourism, particularly on building on the “Córdoba Hub.”

Most of the new services are expected to be operational since October, it was announced.

The route between Trelew and Ushuaia will be the first to start operating: from October 4 and with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The following day, it will be the turn of Trelew-El Calafate, which will have flights on Wednesdays and Sundays. Also starting October 5, the route between Tucumán and Mar del Plata will be active with flights Wednesdays and Sundays.

In December there will be flights Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays between Bariloche and El Calafate.

The “Córdoba Hub” will have 64 weekly frequencies from the current 54, while a new flight to/from El Calafate will be added, totaling 3 weekly flights and 2 new weekly frequencies (Tuesdays and Saturdays) with Ushuaia.

The company also confirmed the Sao Paulo - Córdoba - El Calafate route would go beyond a seasonal service, with 2 weekly flights.

Daily frequencies between Ushuaia and El Calafate will be raised to 2 starting October 3.

“These flights comply with two basic premises that we have set out from the beginning: to federalize the territory with an 'intertram' network that allows traveling around the country without passing through Buenos Aires and to generate new tourist circuits that are attractive for foreign tourists who visit us,” Aerolíneas CEO Pablo Ceriani explained.

He added that more seats will be made available in the coming months to the leading tourism destinations nationwide through Buenos Aires' Aeroparque Jorge Newbery airport for smoother connections with domestic and also regional flights.