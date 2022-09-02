Foreign leaders condemn attack against Argentine VP

“The United States joins Argentina and all peaceful people in rejecting violence,” Ambassador Stanley wrote

Foreign leaders have expressed their support to Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner who survived an assassination attempt late Thursday after the gun pointed at her head failed to fire.

Former Presidents Evo Morales of Bolivia and Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva joined current Chilean leader Gabriel Boric Font in condemning the attack.

“We condemn the cowardly assassination attempt against our sister. All our solidarity to the Vice President. The Patria Grande is with you,” Morales wrote.

“All my solidarity with Cristina, a victim of a fascist criminal who does not know how to respect differences and diversity. Cristina is a woman who deserves the respect of all democrats in the world. Thank God she was unharmed,” said Lula. “May the perpetrator suffer all legal consequences. This violence and political hatred that has been stimulated by some is a threat to democracy in our region. The democrats of the world will not tolerate any violence in political divergences”, he added.

“The assassination attempt against the Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernández, deserves the repudiation and condemnation of the entire continent. My solidarity with her, the government and the Argentine people. The path will always be the debate of ideas and dialogue, never weapons or violence,” Boric pointed out.

Also joining foreign support were US Ambassador Marc Stanley, as well as Presidents Miguel Díaz Canel of Cuba and Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela.

“Relieved that Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is okay. The United States stands with Argentina and all peaceful loving people in rejecting violence, extremism and hate everywhere.,” Stanley posted.

“We send our solidarity to Vice President @CFKArgentina in the face of the attempt on her life. We strongly repudiate this action that seeks to destabilize the Peace of the brotherly Argentine people. the Great Homeland is with you comrade! #FuerzaArgentina #FuerzaCristina,” Maduro stated.

“From #Cuba, dismayed with the attempted assassination of @CFKArgentina, we convey all our solidarity to the vice president, the Argentine government and [its] people. #TodosConCristina #FuerzaCristina,” Díaz-Canel maintained.

