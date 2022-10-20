UK ambassador in Peru: “Falklands/Malvinas is a closed case for us”

UK ambassador in Peru, Gavin Cook, interviewed by the Lima media said that the Falklands/Malvinas issue is a “closed case” for London, ratifying UK sovereignty over the Islands but also admitted having discussed the issue at length with officials from the host country.
“The Argentine sovereignty claim over the Falklands/Malvinas Islands for us is a closed case”, ambassador Cook told local media during an interview. The question was brought up since Peruvian president Pedro Castillo openly supported before the international community, Argentina's sovereignty rights over the Malvinas archipelago.
Ambassador Cook insisted that what really matters are the human rights of the Islanders, on which he argued is based their right to self determination, enshrined in the UN charter.
“Islanders held a referendum with international observers, and the result was overwhelmingly in favor of remaining a British Overseas Territory and a member of the British Family, it is essential this democratic exercise and results are respected,” underlined Ambassador Cook.
Further on Cook admitted that the UK and Peru “every now and then” have different positions in some foreign policy issues, “but we have talked extensively with the Peruvian government on the issues. In the case of the Islands it is important to respect sovereignty and the right of the Islanders to self determination”.
Only last month when the UN 77th General Assembly in New York, Peruvian president Castillo addressed international policy issues and acknowledged the rights of Argentina over the Falklands/Malvinas and other South Atlantic Islands.
Castillo then called for conversations and negotiations between the sides involved, so as to reach an agreement on the non autonomous territory, which is currently under British domain.
“Peru fully recognizes Argentina's sovereignty rights over the Malvinas Islands and we demand from both sides the start of consultations and negotiations to materialize this imperative objective” underlined president Castillo during his speech.
It must be said that Peru and Argentina have been historic allies from the time of the Spanish empire. San Martín was the Liberator of Peru, and since then have shared their 'inconvenience' with neighboring Chile, Likewise Ecuador which still has pending border disputes with Peru, has been a natural ally of Chile. Chileans needless to say don't stand Argentine bullying and have been close friends of Britain since independence.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Who holds the legal possession under international law.Posted 11 hours ago +1
“UN General Assembly Resolutions: Resolution 2649
(November 30, 1970)
4. Considers that the acquisition and retention of territory in contravention of the right of the people of that territory to self-determination is inadmissible and a gross violation of the Charter;
5. Condemns those Governments that deny the right to self-determination of peoples recognized as being entitled to it,”
An international law issue that Argentina conceded in 1850, with the signing of the Convention of Settlement.
“Legal Definition of uti possidetis
: a principle in international law that recognizes a peace treaty between parties as vesting each with the territory and property under its control unless otherwise stipulated”
https://www.merriam-webster.com/legal/uti%20possidetis
“Britain does not hold legal possession”Posted 1 hour ago +1
Oh yes it does, Trumpism doesn’t hold any rights.
“The confidential draft of CONVENTION OF PEACE, arranged with H. E. the Honourable Henry Southern Esquire, and referred by him to the Government of H. B. M. and which is the same that same that has been accepted without any alteration by the Government of H.M., and signed by the Argentine and British Plenipotentiaries, after the exchange of their respective powers,”
Juan M. De Rosa.
Buenos Ayres, December 27th 1849. Chamber of Representatives
An international law issue that Argentina conceded in 1850, with the signing of the Convention of Settlement.
“Legal Definition of uti possidetis
: a principle in international law that recognizes a peace treaty between parties as vesting each with the territory and property under its control unless otherwise stipulated”
https://www.merriam-webster.com/legal/uti%20possidetis
Britain does not hold legal possession . It holds military possession . It bullied Argentina off the islands in 1833, and thus the islands are under occupation, regardless of whether the islanders (who arrived after said military expulsion) have been sweeping its sidewalks for all these years. They've been doing it for London, not for a country they can call their own.Posted 1 hour ago -1
In fact Britain does not have any evidence to sustain it's exclusive and legitimate sovereignty right to the Malvinas before 1833 and no legitimately established right to the islands afterwards either.
You country is essentially a coward that uses others to make gains upon third countries. It's doing it with Ukrainians now, and its doing it with the islanders still.