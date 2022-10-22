Argentine rebel group leader denies all charges

Basile demanded to be released because she needs to look after her father, a former national football team coach

The leader of the Revolución Federal group linked to the Oct. 11 assassination attempt against Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner denied the allegations in that regard.

Jonathan Morel, rejected the accusations against him and any connection with the attack, while Sabrina Basile, daughter of former national football team coach Alfio “Coco” Basile, said she had “never sought to destabilize the Government.”

They were both arrested Thursday alongside Leonardo Sosa and Gastón Guerra, who refused to testify.

Morel, 23, also distanced himself from the “madman” who wanted to kill CFK. He also told Federal Judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi and Prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita that he was not the leader of the group and pointed at Sosa as the founder of the space.

“I am not to blame for the fact that a madman wanted to kill the Vice-President,” Morel argued. He also described Revolución Federal and the extent of his public statements, Télam reported.

Basile also denied having committed any crime and demanded that her request for release be dealt with “urgently” because she is taking care of her father. Her link to Revolución Federal began on July 3 during protests in front of the Olivos presidential residence, when Silvina Batakis took office as Economy Minister.

She also denied any intention of destabilizing or attacking anyone and stressed that she “only made use of his right to protest against the whole political arc.” She was arrested after a conversation she had with Morel went public:

“On Monday we can burn tires at the Ministry's door so that they get full of smoke too,” Morel said. “Let's see if they like it...,” Basile replied.