Falklands included in Russia's list of “unfriendly” territories

Tit for tat. Russia expanded its sanctions list on Sunday to all British Overseas Territories, including the Falkland Islands, accusing them of “unfriendly actions” against Moscow.
“Another 11 British Overseas Territories have been added to the list,” said a statement from the Russian government, adding that they supported sanctions imposed against Moscow by the UK.
According to the statement, the list was expanded to include Bermuda, the British Antarctic Territory, the British Indian Ocean Territory, the Cayman Islands, the Falkland Islands, Montserrat, the Pitcairn Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Akrotiri and Dhekelia, and Turks and Caicos.
Russia previously introduced sanctions on three British Overseas Territories, which were the island of Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, and Gibraltar.
With the latest 11 additions, all 14 British Overseas Territories are now on Russia's list.
The UK has been one of the leading countries in sanctioning Russia since it launched its war on Ukraine in February. It has also been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
As one of my friends observed on FB this morning, good to see the Russians acknowledging British sovereignty of the Falkland Islands. Good morning.Posted 14 hours ago +5
Did Russia just recognise the Falklands as not being part of Argentina?Posted 14 hours ago +3
I think Falklands are also a Chinese “unfriendly territory” specially if they are going to have a naval base in Tierra del Fuego and that in addition to the one the Chinese Army already has in Rio Negro province.Posted 10 hours ago +3
It is all about to get very interesting over there, as comrade Lenin said: “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.”