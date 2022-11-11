Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, November 11th 2022 - 15:52 UTC

 

 

Falklands Veterans mark the 40th anniversary of the Liberation of the Islands

Friday, November 11th 2022 - 10:45 UTC
The Liberation Memorial, where the ceremony will be taking place The Liberation Memorial, where the ceremony will be taking place

The following arrangements have been made for Friday 11 November 2022 to enable Veterans of the Falkland Islands to mark the 40th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands.

The Act of Remembrance will be supported by detachments representing the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and the Falkland Islands Defense Force.

10.45am the Veterans will march from the Town Hall to the Liberation Memorial in 3 ranks.

At 10.52am Her Excellency the Governor, Members of the Legislative Assembly and the Commander British Forces and The Rt Hon Dr Andrew Murrison, Minister for Defence People, Veterans, and Service Families will arrive at the Liberation Monument. A short service will then be held.

There will be two minutes silence at approximately 11.00 am marked by the firing of the saluting guns on Victory Green. This will be followed by the laying of wreaths.

Gilbert House points outs this is an important public occasion and it is earnestly hoped that as many members of the community as possible will attend this observance ceremony and play an equal part in honouring and remembering all those who have given their lives for the peace and freedom we enjoy today. It is appropriate for medals to be worn on this occasion.

 

  • Dirk Dikkler

    @Trimonde “Liberation from What!”, A Bunch of Fascist military troops that had invaded a peaceful Island community that's the Liberation!!!

    Posted 3 hours ago +2
  • Terence Hill

    “Argentina just wants its territory back”

    Suck it up!

    While the US army considers.
    “...But, after critically reviewing the bases for Argentina’s claim to sovereignty, one must conclude that Argentina never developed definite title to the Islands. None of the bases argued by Argentina are conclusive in establishing sovereignty. Applying the rules concerning the mode of extinctive prescription to Great Britain's claim results in a different conclusion. Extinctive prescription involves possession, ... However, since this was such a long period of time, exceeding eighty years, one could conclude under general principles of international law that this was a sufficient period to extinguish Argentina's claim in spite of her diplomatic protests.
    “Great Britain has acquired title to the Islands by extinctive prescription Argentina did not take advantage of the available international bodies for peaceful adjudication of the disputed title.
    6. Comparison sf the Competing Claims of Argentina and GB
    Regardless of the conclusion reached above, however, the establishment of the world courts changed the situation so that diplomatic protests were no longer sufficient to keep Argentina's claim to sovereignty alive.”
    The Falklands (Malvinas) Islands: An International Law Analysis of the Dispute Between Argentina and Great Britain Major James Francis Gravelle
    MILITARY LAW REVIEW CONTEMPORARY INTERNATIONAL LEGAL ISSUES
    Pamphlet NO. 27-100-107 HEADQUARTERS DEPARTMENT OF THE ARMY; Washington, D.C., Winter 1985
    https://tjaglcspublic.army.mil/documents/27431/2250255/View+the+PDF/9f574121-93e6-4494-a347-89f4999c3bee

    Posted 1 hour ago +1
  • darragh

    Don't bother responding to Titmonde, he is just a poor deluded psycho who can't stand the thought that Argentina's arse got monumentally kicked when they tried to steal someone else's homes and what's more there is sod all that Argentina can do about it.
    It tears his soul and grips his heart in a vice.
    Leave him alone to his delusions.

    Posted 1 hour ago 0
