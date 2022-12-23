Pecci case: Suspect not to be extradited to Colombia

A suspect arrested in Venezuela for his alleged involvement in the murder of Paraguayan anti-mafia Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci while honeymooning in Colombia will not be extradited to stand trial, it was reported in Caracas.

Gabriel Carlos Luis Salinas Mendoza, the sixth person arrested in connection with the transnational scandal, will benefit from Venezuelan legislation preventing nationals of that country to be sent abroad to face criminal charges.

The suspect was arrested by Venezuelan Police on Dec. 20 in Chacao, a district within Caracas. He was in the company of another man with a criminal record at the time of the procedure.

Venezuelan authorities are now waiting for Colombian Prosecutors to present the evidence against the defendant to determine the duration of his pre-trial detention.

Four people have been convicted in Colombia for Pecci's murder last May 10 and were sentenced to over 20 years in jail.

Salinas Mendoza is suspected of driving the jet ski bringing fellow Venezuelan hitman Wendre Scott Carrillo to shoot the Paraguayan official. Also convicted in Colombia were Eiverson Arrieta Zabaleta for providing logistics support to the perpetrators and Cristian Camilo Monsalve Londoño and Marisol Londoño Bedoya, who pretended to be a couple (but are mother and son) who followed Pecci and tipped the hitting squad of the victim's whereabouts. Francisco Luis Correa is said to have coordinated the crime. He is still awaiting trial.

Pecci was on his honeymoon with his wife, journalist Claudia Aguilera, in Baru, when he was killed. The couple was scheduled to return to Paraguay later that day.

