President Fernández: British “usurpation” of Malvinas embarrassing

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Tuesday insisted that the British “usurpation” of the Malvinas (Falkland) Islands “should embarrass the whole world.”
Fernández's remarks came during a ceremony marking the opening of a memorial site on the 190th anniversary of the “act of colonialism” which now “unites” Argentine society in its sovereignty claim.
”Argentina does not see its sovereignty full as long as those lands continue to be usurped by the United Kingdom (...) We are not at peace with ourselves if we do not continue claiming, for those who left their lives, for those who continue fighting,“ Fernández added.
Hence, his administration will continue ”insisting that the Malvinas are Argentine,“ he pledged.
”Claiming sovereignty and that Argentina enjoys territorial freedom should attract the attention of the most powerful people in the world,” Fernández also argued.
Joining Fernández at the ceremony was Defense Minister Jorge Taiana. During the event, a monument commemorating the Malvinas Islands was unveiled. It was built by the Tandanor Shipyard in front of the Libertador Building (National Army headquarters in Buenos Aires).
Argentina has raised numerous diplomatic objections to British military drills in the South Atlantic area.
Argentine lying about “British “usurpation” of the Malvinas (Falkland) Islands “ should be the only embarrassment.Posted 2 hours ago +2
The Convention of Settlement, 1850. This is how legal scholars of the day and therefore nations viewed the effects of such a peace treaty:
“LAWS OF WAR By H. W. HALLECK, 1866, CHAPTER XXXIV, TREATIES OF PEACE.
§ 12. Principle of uti possidetes. A treaty of peace leaves every thing in the state in which it finds it, unless there be some express stipulations to the contrary. The existing state of possession is maintained, except so far as altered by the terms of the treaty. If nothing be said about the conquered country or places, they remain with the possessor, and his title cannot afterward be called in question. ... ...Treaties of peace, made by the competent authorities of such governments, are obligatory upon the whole nation, and, consequently, upon all succeeding governments, whatever may be their character.”
Historical Facts – Appointment of Mestivier and British ProtestPosted 2 hours ago +2
On 23rd September 1832, Argentine ship, the Sarandi sailed from Buenos Aires with Major Esteban Mestivier in charge to garrison the islands. On 28th September 1832 British Consul Henry Fox protested to Maza, Argentina minister of foreign affairs, about the decree appointing Mestivier and the dispatch of the garrison to the Falklands preserving British rights to the Falklands. The protest read ‘…it becomes his duty now again* officially to declare to the Government of Buenos Ayres, that sovereignty of the Falkland Islands …is vested in the crown of Great Britain and that no act of government or authority can be exercised over these islands by any other power, without infringing upon the just rights of His Britannic Majesty.’ Maza acknowledged receipt of the protest and stated that the government would reply in due course. There was no reply. *referring to the earlier protest regarding Vernet’s appointment (Ref: (Falklands Facts and Fallacies, the Falkland Islands in History and International Law, Pascoe G. p145, 2020, quoting text from PRO FO 6 499, Fols 195-196).
Britain did not expel Argentine settlers in 1833. They merely reasserted sovereignty.
Falklands – The Usurpation Myth (1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/44026596/Falklands_The_Usurpation_Myth