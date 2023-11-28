Milei visits rabbi's grave and has lunch with Bill Clinton

Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei Monday visited the tomb of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson in New York as planned but then had lunch with former US President Bill Clinton, which had not been announced. Milei had already visited the religious site before the primary elections in August.

After landing at New Jersey's Teterboro airport on a private flight, Milei visited the OHEL synagogue in Queens, where the tomb is located, to ”give thanks for the place that Hashem (God) has given him.”

Then he had lunch with Clinton at a New York hotel, together with Chris Dodd, President Joseph Biden's special envoy for Latin America, who praised Milei's political and economic agenda, which can take the bilateral relationship between the two countries to another level, it was explained.

The President-elect was joined by his sister Karina, future Cabinet Chief Nicolás Posse, advisor Santiago Caputo, US Ambassador to Buenos Aires Marc Stanley, and his future counterpart Gerardo Werthein. According to local media, Clinton advised Milei to take the most important political measures during his first weeks in office.

Dodd ratified the White House's willingness to support Argentina in a scenario of severe economic crisis while Clinton's appearance was a sign of his personal friendship with Werthein.

The White House also confirmed that Milei would be welcomed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in the West Wing on Tuesday. Sullivan was pivotal in the Alberto Fernandez administration's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In addition to Sullivan, the White House meeting is expected to include Juan Gonzalez, the National Security Council's Western Hemisphere Director and Biden's principal advisor for the region.

Meanwhile, Argentina's future Economy Minister Luis “Toto” Caputo had an agenda of his own on Wall Street deepening his contacts with financial circles to seek funding.

“We want to continue to look for ways to cooperate with Argentina,” White House National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby said Monday in the White House press briefing room.