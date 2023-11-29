Buenos Aires Court rulings go Macri's way

CFK will lose all immunity effective Dec. 10.

Separate court rulings issued Tuesday in Buenos Aires seemed to accommodate former President Mauricio Macri's agenda, thus heralding the times to come after Javier Milei's Dec. 10 inauguration.

A court of appeals overruled the dismissal of all charges against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in the so-called “K Money Road” laundering scandal which resulted in the conviction of businessman Lázaro Báez while Macri was acquitted of spying on the relatives of the 44 crewmembers of the sunken ARA San Juan submarine and the El Repunte and El Rigel fishing vessels. Also acquitted were Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani, who headed the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) under Macri, and 9 former operatives involved in the case.

The magistrates ruling in Macri's favor also stressed it was “necessary that the case in which the said sinking is being investigated moves forward definitively and promptly towards a concrete answer for the relatives of the forty-four deceased crew members who lost their lives in the line of duty and in the service of the homeland.”

CFK wrote on X: “Postcards of an Argentine morning: Macri confirmed his impunity in the cause for the death of the 44 crew members of the ARA San Juan, revoked my dismissal in the cause of the K money and, as it seems that he does not win, he got the Judiciary to suspend the elections in Boca five days before they are to be held. To think that in Argentina there are still those who talk about the independence of the Judiciary and their faces don't fall off. Mamita!”

Another court injunction postponed the elections at the Boca Juniors football club citing inconsistencies in the membership rolls. Macri is running for the vice presidency of the club he once headed, which springboarded his political career.

The upper court annulling CFK's acquittal did so at the request of the NGO Asociación Civil Bases Repúblicanas which, according to Buenos Aires media, is somehow connected to Macri. The case is linked to public works CFK awarded Báez, for which she has been sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment, with the appeals phase still pending. CFK will lose all immunity effective Dec. 10.