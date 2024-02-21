Milei's spokesperson: “Cameron's Malvinas visit, an issue of Cameron agenda”

21st Wednesday, February 2024 - 16:04 UTC Full article

Milei spokesperson Manuel Adorni in his morning conference avoided any specific criticism on Lord Cameron's Falklands visit

Indifference and irony have been reactions of the current Argentine government to the Falkland Islands visit of British foreign minister, Lord Cameron. Indifference if we follow the statements from president Milei's spokesperson, who every day holds a morning media conference to report and take questions on the activities and performance of current administration obsessed with seeking the much promised recovery of Argentina's economic situation.

Spokesperson Manuel Adorni, (former journalist and economist), in his morning conference avoided any specific criticism of Lord Cameron's Falklands visit, saying that the “Argentine government does not have to give an opinion on the agendas of other countries”. He supported the statement by saying, “the visit of David Cameron to Malvinas is an issue of David Cameron and the English government agenda”. “He added strongly, ”We don't have to express opinion on the agendas of other countries.

However further on Adorni pointed out that the Argentine government considers the Southern Atlantic archipelago as Argentine territory, “Naturally we reaffirm our sovereignty rights over the Malvinas Islands and that will continue to be the case, as is the wish of all Argentines”.

But as well publicized and released, foreign minister Diana Mondino, appealing to irony in an X message wrote, “we much value the gesture of UK foreign secretary David Cameron to include Argentina in his visit to the region. In a next occasion we will happy to also receive him in Buenos Aires,” obviously in reference to the Argentine position regarding the Falklands.

Ms. Mondino is no lightweight of the Milei cabinet, she is a top line professional with tertiary education both in Argentina and overseas, and fluent in several languages including English.

It was Ms. Mondino who last year during the Milei presidential campaign in an interview with the Daily Telegraph said that ”the rights of the (Falkland) Islanders must be respected“, and ”you can't force decisions on peoples,“ an 180 degrees different approach to the dispute situation, sustained and openly supported by the Kirchner era governments and militants.

Ms. Mondino was also present at the Davos economic meeting between Milei and Cameron when the two leaders ”agreed to disagree, politely.” The meeting addressed the Falklands issue, but was mainly focused on president Milei's administration request to obtain UK's support vote at the IMF board.

Ms. Mondino and Lord Cameron, most probably will again meet in Rio at the G20 foreign ministers summit.