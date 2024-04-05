New Board Chairman at Falklands Conservation

After ten years as Board Chairman of Falklands Conservation, the charity thanked and wished a heartfelt farewell to Roger Spink. His position will be taken over by Tom Blake, from FIDC, Falklands Development Corporation.

“After ten years in the role of chairman, Roger Spink's dedication and leadership have been invaluable, shaping our mission and strengthening our commitment to the Islands' conservation for many years,” said a Facebook release.

“As he steps down, our stemmed chairman, we remain sincerely thankful for all his efforts and contribution to our work. We would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Tom Blake who will be taking over as our Board Chairman”.

An additional warm thanks was expressed to our Peatlands Biodiversity Project Manager, Dave Higgins who after three and a half years, is leaving the organization to pursue more environment-related work in the UK.

“His dedication to our Peat Wetlands Project has truly enriched our conservation efforts and contributed to important work around the Responsible Wool Standard in the Islands. Thank you.”