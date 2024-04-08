Commonwealth supports Guayana against Caracas' actions regarding Essequibo

The Venezuelan Government of President Nicolás Maduro must abide by the principles of international law regarding the oil-rich Essequibo region, the Commonwealth Secretariat said in a statement in support of Guyana's response to Caracas passing the so-called Organic Law for the Defense of Guayana Esequiba.

“Venezuela’s latest actions appear to directly contravene the [International Court of Justice] ICJ Order and also the spirit of the 14 December 2023 Joint Declaration of Argyle for Dialogue and Peace between Guyana and Venezuela where both states agreed to use international law and diplomatic means to address the controversy and to refrain from escalating the conflict,” Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said in the document released on Saturday.

Scotland also called on fellow Commonwealth member states to lend Guyana support as Venezuela purports to exercise control over two-thirds of the former British colony's sovereign territory.

“Yesterday, on 5 April 2024, I received a letter from His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. President Ali is concerned that Venezuela’s next move would be to implement its plan for the seizure of Guyana’s sovereign territory,” Scotland said as she reiterated the Dec. 1, 2023, ICJ's decision that pending the Court’s final decision in the case, “the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute, whereby the Co-operative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area.”

Scotland argued that Caracas' decision to depict the Essequibo as an integral part of Venezuela in every official map was in breach of the ICJ's ruling.

“The Commonwealth affirms that the ICJ process is the appropriate and lawful means to address the matter under international law,” she added.

“I am encouraged by the firm and consistent support from the entire Commonwealth family for the Government and people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. I also call on member states to give whatever support they may feel appropriate to Guyana in this time of need,” she insisted.

“I offer my continued support, and that of the Commonwealth, to help resolve the matter by peaceful means,” Scotland also pointed out.

She also urged the Government and people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to abide by the principles of international law and to manage the dispute in ways that guarantee the peace and stability of the Caribbean region.

Meanwhile, Guyanese Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said during a People’s Progressive Party (PPP) press conference that Maduro's actions were tantamount to annexation by decree, in defiance of the Argyle agreement and the ongoing process at the ICJ.

Jagdeo also spoke of Venezuela's bad faith and the untrustworthy nature of the regime there.

It then stated: “If Venezuela wants to contest title to the territory in question, the proper forum is the International Court of Justice, which will decide the issue objectively and according to the law.