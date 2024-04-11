Demonstrators arrested, reporters wounded as police crush demonstration in Buenos Aires

11th Thursday, April 2024 - 10:55 UTC Full article

An activist described the police's “ambush” as intimidating against anyone opposing Milei's

Protesters were wounded and arrested in Buenos Aires Wednesday as law enforcement forces crushed a demonstration along the iconic 9 de Julio Avenue against the policies of Libertarian President Javier Milei that rendered social organizations almost helpless in the face of increasing constraints. Some journalists were also injured or apprehended during the incidents.

“Carlos Guerra was aimed at as he was being taken away, and colleague Diego Ricciardi of Crónica TV was hit in the face with a rubber bullet,” said Telesur's Santiago Corei.

According to Crónica TV reporter Camila Barral, some demonstrators “had been arrested and were still being beaten on the ground.” She insisted that after the operation, the police removed the demonstrators from the street and cleaned up the area “as if nothing had happened, as if they had not fired” any rubber bullets. “Our fellow journalists were hit with rubber bullets, tear gas, stones, also as a response from the demonstrators,” she added.

“It was an ambush,” Barrios de Pie leader Silvia Saravia told Página/12. “The demonstration was peaceful,” she added. “It was a clear message that they do not want protests. An intimidating and sobering message, not only for us but for anyone who dares to take to the streets against the government,” she stressed.

At least 12 people from various leftwing social organizations were arrested. From the police station where they were detained, they held a press conference, in which they denounced that more than a hundred protesters had been injured and one of them ended up hospitalized.

From his tour in Miami, Milei welcomed the incidents by clicking “like” on social media postings celebrating the police's actions “to remove picketers who wanted to play tough and cut the 9 de Julio [Avenue] damaging the workers” as security forces applied the anti-strike protocol devised by Minister Patricia Bullrich.

“Infantry, hydrant, and motorcycle police personnel were deployed along Avenida de Mayo, hand to Constitución, to free the route occupied by more than 4,000 demonstrators,” the news service Noticias Argentinas said citing police sources.