Nationals from US, Australia, and Canada granted visa-free entry into Brazil for yet another year

11th Thursday, April 2024 - 10:24 UTC Full article

It was the second postponement this year to the visa requirement to be implemented out of reciprocity

Brazilian authorities announced that a visa requirement for nationals of Australia, Canada, and the United States was postponed until April 10, 2025, Agencia Brasil reported. The measure was to become effective on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Hence, travelers from those countries holding ordinary passports will still be able to enter Brazil through land borders, ports, and airports without a visa, it was explained.

Brazil’s tourism authority Embratur has stated it is in contact with airlines, tour operator associations, and travel agencies in the countries that have been informed of the change.

The agency also stressed “the importance of the government’s decision for maintaining growth in the arrival of foreign tourists from these international markets—especially the US, the second largest origin for Brazil in 2023, with 668,478 tourists (11.31% of the total).” Also according to the institution, the arrival of US nationals in Brazil was 11% higher in the first two months of this year compared to the same period last year.

The fact that it would not jeopardize the flow of tourists was the same argument used by the authority to request the postponement of visa requirements for these three nations from January to April 2024.