Brazilian Air Force ready for new evacuations from Middle East

15th Monday, April 2024 - 08:29 UTC Full article

The FAB released a statement on Sunday afternoon after Iran attacked Israel

Brazil's Air Force (FAB) said Sunday that it was ready to rescue nationals of the South American country living in the Middle East and whose lives or security would be in danger following this weekend's events, Agencia Brasil reported. Since the terrorist group Hamas' Oct. 7 attack against Israel, 13 rescue flights have been carried out in the region, in addition to other operations in other conflict-torn areas such as Haiti.

The FAB released a statement on Sunday afternoon after Iran attacked Israel with drones and missiles saying that it was “prepared and ready” to respond to any rescue request, as long as the competent authorities call upon it. “To this end, it remains in constant readiness, with its crews and aircraft, to be present wherever Brazil needs it.”

“Not only in relation to specific missions but to any need, this readiness being uninterrupted to act in support of society,” the declaration went on.

Since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas, the FAB's Operation Returning in Peace has made 13 flights that have brought around 1,500 people to Brazil, including Brazilian citizens and close relatives, including three missions for people living in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier this month, FAB helicopters rescued seven people from Haiti, while other 59 Brazilian nationals chose to stay in the country or leave by their own means. The Brazilians were flown in two helicopters from Port-au-Prince to the town of Jimaní, bordering the Dominican Republic, where they were greeted by officials from the Brazilian embassy in Santo Domingo.

The Brazilian government's mission was performed as Haiti kept falling prey to a bloody war between armed gangs which has resulted in thousands killed. Port-au-Prince's airport is closed and Brazilian consular services in the country have been long suspended.

Militias and armed groups have raided police stations and prisons, released inmates, and are seeking to seize power. The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti is experiencing a very deep humanitarian crisis with around 80% of its population unemployed and 60% illiterate. Things worsened after the July 7, 2021, murder of President Jovenel Moïse. The case has not yet been solved and there are dozens of suspects, including First Lady Martine Moïse. (Source: Agencia Brasil)